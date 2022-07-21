Microsoft Teams hit by global issue

Microsoft has pinpointed the cause of an outage to its Teams collaboration platform that is having a global impact.

"We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact," it said.

"We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact."

Earlier, Microsoft confirmed it had “received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features" and said it was "investigating the issue.”

Teams users reported problems in Australia and New Zealand, as well as across most Asean countries.

There were also reports of issues further afield in India, as well as locations in Europe, suggesting the impact could be global, although time zone differences would mean most of the impact is being felt in this region.

Microsoft’s Office and Azure status pages, which typically offer data to corroborate an outage, did not show any faults at the time of publication.