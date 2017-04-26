Microsoft splits Win10 security, software updates

By on
Greater flexibility for when to install fixes.

Microsoft will now split out security and 'quality' patches in Windows 10 to give administrators more flexibility to test out the updates before full deployment.

Starting with the Windows 10 "Creators Update" or build 1703, Microsoft will offer one or more cumulative updates a month with only non-security - or 'quality' - fixes ahead of the traditional Patch Wednesday bundle.

'Quality' fixes refer to operating system bug fixes and improved device drivers.

The intention is to give administrators a chance to check out the updates and test them to ensure they're robust, Microsoft said.

Administrators can try out individual patches and decide whether to fully or partially roll out the software changes to their entire fleet of managed systems.

The Windows Server Update Services and Configuration Manager tools will display the patches as 'updates' and not 'critical updates'.

'Critical updates' now refers to security fixes that are delivered on the second Wednesday of every month.

However, if the cumulative updates are for non-security issues that address critical problems affecting organisations, they will be marked as a 'critical update' in WSUS and Configuration Manager, Microsoft said.

The early release quality updates will still be included in the regular Patch Wednesday bundle alongside security fixes.

