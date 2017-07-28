Microsoft rejigs Windows release cycles

By on
Microsoft rejigs Windows release cycles
WaaS phases.

Creators Update is first semi-annual release.

Windows 10 customers will have a simplified, more predictable features update cycle after Microsoft announced it will move to a twice-yearly cadence for its client operating system.

A new semi-annual channel (SAC) will replace the present current branch (CB) and current branch for business (CBB) update cycles, which sees Windows 10 updates released around March and September each year.

Each SAC release will be serviced for 18 months after its debut.

Microsoft said it will deliver the updates “right away to targeted, compatible consumer devices and gradually ramp up to full deployment based on the telemetry that we receive” with each SAC release.

The company recommends enterprises follow the same SAC release strategy, with targeted deployments to validate apps, devices, and infrastructure.

Special-purpose computers such as those used for medical control systems and in point-of-sales setups will be covered by the Windows 10 long-term servicing channel (LTSC), which replaces the current long-term servicing branch.

LTSC releases of Windows 10 are expected to appear every two to three years, with the next scheduled to arrive in 2019. Each LTSC release will be serviced for ten years after it appears, Microsoft said.

Microsoft has already aligned Windows update cycles with Office 365 ProPlus for simplified deployment.

Creators Update now ready

Windows 10 version 1703, known as Creators Update, will be the first SAC release, Microsoft said.

Announced earlier this year and in targeted deployment since April, Windows 10 Creators Update is now fully available to all customers.

Microsoft is encouraging commercial organisations to broadly deploy Creators Update for security purposes.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
microsoft office software windows 10

Most Read Articles

Sweden exposed sensitive data on citizens, military personnel

Sweden exposed sensitive data on citizens, military personnel
Brisbane Airport goes 'digital by default'

Brisbane Airport goes 'digital by default'
IAG gets a chief digital officer

IAG gets a chief digital officer
Meet WooliesX, the new digital arm of Woolworths

Meet WooliesX, the new digital arm of Woolworths
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?