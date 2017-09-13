Microsoft patches zero-day used to install police spyware

By on
Microsoft patches zero-day used to install police spyware

.NET framework flaw exploited.

Microsoft's regular Patch Wednesday round of security updates for Windows has closed a bug that left computers open to malware installed by law enforcement agencies.

The flaw, CVE-2017-8759, affects the .NET programming framework and allows for remote code execution.

Security vendor FireEye said the vulnerability had been used to target Russian Windows users through a malicious Microsoft Office document in rich text format (RTF) in July this year.

The vulnerability would attempt to install Gamma Group's FinSpy or FinFisher law enforcement spyware, FireEye said.

The security company did not disclose which law enforcement agency had deployed FinSpy.

It noted that the zero-day vulnerability used to install the malware is the second such flaw found this year. 

FireEye believes the exploits, sold to law enforcement agencies, are also reaching financially motivated attackers.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
0day finspy microsoft security windows

Most Read Articles

Aussie internet pain after Asian subsea cables cut

Aussie internet pain after Asian subsea cables cut
Australian researchers find new way to build quantum computers

Australian researchers find new way to build quantum computers
Inside the DTA's $6bn govt IT watchlist

Inside the DTA's $6bn govt IT watchlist
Three thousand Bitcoin ATMs to launch across Australia

Three thousand Bitcoin ATMs to launch across Australia
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?