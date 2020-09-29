Microsoft Office 365 services inaccessible after code change

Microsoft Office 365 users are unable to access services with the cloud provider confirming an outage of its Azure Active Directory service.

The company’s official health status page said that users “may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services”.

It later listed the outage is "non regional", meaning it is affecting customers worldwide.

The company’s separate Azure status page reveals a problem with Azure Active Directory, which is the built-in solution for managing identities in Office 365.

“Starting at 21:25 UTC [7.25am Tuesday Sydney time] ... customers using Azure Active Directory may experience HTTP 503 errors when accessing the Azure portal,” the notification states.

“More information will be provided as events warrant.”

Users reported that “everything that uses http://login.microsoftonline.com (365, Azure, DevOps, third party apps that use SSO)” is currently inaccessible.

Microsoft also said that "a subset of customers in the Azure Public and Azure Government cloud may encounter errors performing authentication operations for a number of Microsoft services, including access to the Azure Portals", in a later update.

The company blamed a recent code change it had pushed into production for the outage.

“We've identified a recent change that appears to be the source of the issue,” it said via Twitter. “We're rolling back the change to mitigate impact.”

The company performed the rollback; however, it does not appear to have fixed the issues.

"We're not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back [the] recent change," it said.

"We're working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while we investigate the root cause."

iTnews' own Office 365 environment remained inaccessible at the time of publication.

Microsoft claimed that existing Office 365 sessions are still working, and urged users not to close them.

"Existing sessions do not appear to be affected," it said. "Affected users are encouraged to keep existing sessions going and to avoid re-authenticating to Microsoft 365 services."

However, many users disputed this.

"Existing sessions are affected, in spite of your most recent update. We have Modern Auth enabled and our users' Outlook, Office, and Teams desktop apps are all hanging with login errors. Browser sessions Global org in 20+ countries," one wrote.

It's the second time in three months that major login issues for Office 365 occurred at the start of the A/NZ business day.

Back in June, thousands of users were unable to authenticate access, and were displayed a "transient error" message.

The same error message is being displayed to users today.