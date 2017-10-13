Microsoft, AWS join forces on Gluon deep learning interface

By on
Microsoft, AWS join forces on Gluon deep learning interface

Surprising partnership on neural networks.

IT giants Microsoft and Amazon Web Services have joined forces to release a deep learning library aimed at helping developers build neural networks.

The Gluon application programming interface is aimed at developers of all levels, with a full set of plug-and-play blocks.

Gluon is open source, and works with the Apache MXNet deep learning framework. It will also support Microsoft's Cognitive Toolkit in an upcoming release.

The library aims to reduce complexity for developers while providing high performance for training, which in the past have been difficult goals, Microsoft said.

"The potential of machine learning can only be realised if it is accessible to all developers," AWS head of Amazon artificial intelligence Swami Sivasubramanian said.

"Today’s reality is that building and training machine learning models requires a great deal of heavy lifting and specialised expertise,” Sivasubramanian said.

“We created the Gluon interface so building neural networks and training models can be as easy as building an app. We look forward to our collaboration with Microsoft on continuing to evolve the Gluon interface for developers interested in making machine learning easier to use," he added.

Gluon allows developers to build machine learning models with a simple Python scripting language API, along with pre-built and optimised neural network components.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
amazon web services deep learning gluon machine learning microsoft neural networks software

Most Read Articles

NBN Co pursues more physical HFC node splits

NBN Co pursues more physical HFC node splits
Small rural telcos surge as NBN misses mark

Small rural telcos surge as NBN misses mark
Hacked Aussie Defence firm lost fighter jet, bomb, ship plans

Hacked Aussie Defence firm lost fighter jet, bomb, ship plans
Accenture exposed by misconfigured AWS storage

Accenture exposed by misconfigured AWS storage
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?