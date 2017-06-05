Microsoft accidentally drops broken desktop, mobile Windows Insider builds

By on
Microsoft accidentally drops broken desktop, mobile Windows Insider builds

Mobile version will brick your device.

Microsoft has been forced to apologise to early adopters in its Windows Insider program after it accidentally released problematic builds from internal development branches.

The Windows Mobile update is especially damaging to users as it bricks devices, causing them to constantly reboot, Microsoft software engineer Dona Sarkar said in a mea culpa.

The only way to recover from the reboot loop is to use the Windows Device Recovery Tool and re-flash the phone.

Desktop Windows Insider users weren't as negatively impacted, but Sarkar said the build -  which "was never intended to go out" to the early adopters - "may include issues that impact the usability of your PC, more so than normal builds we give you". 

Sarkar did not specify what the issues for desktop PCs were, but said there was no need for drastic recovery measures, and desktop users could just wait for the next Windows Insider build to roll out.

Users who want to roll back the installation of the unintentionally released build 16212 of Windows 10 have 10 days to do so, Sarkar said. If users have deleted the earlier installation with Disk Cleanup, they can't go back to an earlier build.

Windows Insider is an opt-in program for Windows 10 and Windows 10 Mobile that Microsoft initiated in 2014.

Microsoft operates three internal rings for build releases: Canary, which sees daily updates; the Windows and Devices Group ring; and the wider Microsoft ring.

Builds that have made it through the internal chain are cleared to reach users outside Microsoft in the external Fast ring; if no issues are found, the builds reach the Slow ring.

The safest and most stable ring is called Release Preview, which was introduced last year. It provides patches and bug fixes for existing versions of Windows 10, but delays delivery of new features until after they have been cleared by testers in the Slow ring.

Microsoft said it won't release any further Windows Insider builds this week.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
microsoft software windows insider windows mobile

Most Read Articles

Few users go through with expensive NBN tech switches

Few users go through with expensive NBN tech switches
ATO reveals cause of SAN failure

ATO reveals cause of SAN failure
ANZ Bank taps ex-IBM CIO Jeff Smith for agile advice

ANZ Bank taps ex-IBM CIO Jeff Smith for agile advice
Cathay Pacific sets go-live for global SAP overhaul

Cathay Pacific sets go-live for global SAP overhaul
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?