Micron to invest up to $100 billion in New York semiconductor factory

By on
Micron to invest up to $100 billion in New York semiconductor factory

Spend plan stretches 20 years.

Chipmaker Micron Technology said on Tuesday that it planned to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing.

The project, which Micron claims will be the world's largest semiconductor fabrication facility, is expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs in New York, with the first phase investment of $20 billion planned by the end of this decade.

Micron in August announced its plans to invest $40 billion through the end of the decade to build memory manufacturing in multiple phases in the United States.

The spur in new chip investments comes after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act in August, providing $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research to boost competitiveness with China.

Later that month, Intel Corp and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management agreed to jointly fund up to $30 billion for chip factories in Arizona.

Biden on Tuesday praised Micron for the investment in manufacturing as "another win for America" and would create "tens of thousands of good paying jobs."

Micron Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra said last week that the company had made "significant" reductions to capex, which will be down more than 30 percent at about $8 billion for fiscal 2023 as demand for PCs and smartphones slows. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardwaremicronsemiconductorstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
2022 State of Email Security Report
2022 State of Email Security Report
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA customers target of Optus SMS scam

CBA customers target of Optus SMS scam
RBA goes public with digital currency plans

RBA goes public with digital currency plans
ASIC sues Nuix alleging 'deceptive conduct'

ASIC sues Nuix alleging 'deceptive conduct'
NAB criticises CDR for creating innovation obstacles

NAB criticises CDR for creating innovation obstacles

Digital Nation

Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?