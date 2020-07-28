Metro Trains Australia turns to VR for driver training

By on
Metro Trains Australia turns to VR for driver training
Source: Metro Trains Australia

Part of ongoing VR series.

Metro Trains Australia (MTA) has developed a bespoke virtual reality solution to educate future train drivers as part of a series of VR training modules for its workforce.

The railway operator, which runs Metro Trains Melbourne and the Sydney’s driverless metro, worked with technology partners Exner Group and Real Serious Games (RSG) to create a VR world using RSG’s XR Engine.

The virtual world simulates a range of environments both outside and inside the train driver’s cabin, with at-grade train tracks, tunnels, stations, depots, signals and viaducts.

Train control panels were recreated on the platform, giving trainees the chance to interact with equipment they’ll be using on the job, with virtual, holographic annotations used to help trainees identify and read information from different gauges and dials on the control panels.

Trainees using the VR platform are assessed in real-time using telemetry and diagnostic tools, which helps facilitators to understand and address roadblocks in the learning process and create tailored training experiences.

Scenarios were also constructed to fit ‘expected’ and ‘unexpected’ use of the controls, allowing drivers to explore different outcomes based on their actions and timing.

In total, more than 6km of virtual railway track has been developed to support multiple interactive training modules, which are run from a classroom management system that was developed for the project.

The management system can be operated by training facilitators from a tablet or PC, and allows them to supervise multiple trainees running different simulations at the same time while reviewing their performance in real-time.

MTA worked with neuroscience and sensory motor integration experts from Swinburne University to ensure trainees would be able to get the most out of their virtual training, while partners at the Chisholm Institute at Dandenong in south-east Melbourne mapped the scenarios to the Certificate IV Train Driving Qualification.

MTA said it has seen a number of benefits since introducing VR as a learning tool including increased knowledge retention, greater user acceptance, and improved test results.

Meanwhile, VR training has sped up content delivery by 30 percent, reduced the error rate for technical tasks by 82 percent, and increased the accuracy on assigned jobs by up to 96 percent.

MTA said that aside from improved results, the VR project offered a way to reduce risk to trainees by giving them more experience and skills before entering real-world operations.

Source: Metro Trains Australia
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
chisholm institute educationit exner group hardware metro trains australia real serious games software swinburne university training training & development virtual reality vr

Most Read Articles

NBN residential user consumes 34TB in a month

NBN residential user consumes 34TB in a month
Garmin goes down after suspected ransomware attack

Garmin goes down after suspected ransomware attack
NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode

NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode
DFAT sheds dozens of IT contractors after budget blowout

DFAT sheds dozens of IT contractors after budget blowout
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?