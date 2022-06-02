Meta Platforms operations chief Sheryl Sandberg to leave

Sheryl Sandberg

After 14 years.

Meta Platforms chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg is leaving the company after 14 years, she said in a Facebook post, sending the social media firm's shares down four percent.

"When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," Sandberg wrote.

"Over the next few months, Mark [Zuckerberg] and I will transition my direct reports and I will leave the company this Fall [Australian Spring time].

"I still believe as strongly as ever in our mission, and I am honoured that I will continue to serve on Meta’s board of directors."

Chief growth officer Javier Olivan will replace Sandberg, said chief executive Mark Zuckerberg in a separate post.

Javier has worked at Meta for more than 14 years and has led teams handling Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Sandberg said she was not sure what the future holds for her, but she plans to focus on her foundation and philanthropic work.

She will continue to be on Meta's board.

Sandberg opined that the "debate around social media has changed beyond recognition" since Facebook's "early days."

"To say it hasn’t always been easy is an understatement. But it should be hard," she wrote.

"The products we make have a huge impact, so we have the responsibility to build them in a way that protects privacy and keeps people safe.

"Just as I believe wholeheartedly in our mission, our industry, and the overwhelmingly positive power of connecting people, I and the dedicated people of Meta have felt our responsibilities deeply.

"I know that the extraordinary team at Meta will continue to work tirelessly to rise to these challenges and keep making our company and our community better.

"I also know that our platforms will continue to be an engine of growth for the businesses around the world that rely on us."

Additional reporting by iTnews.

