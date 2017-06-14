Melbourne, Edith Cowan unis to host Australia's first cyber training centres

By on
Melbourne, Edith Cowan unis to host Australia's first cyber training centres

Govt hands over nearly $2 million.

The University of Melbourne and Edith Cowan University have been given $1.9 million to establish information security training centres intended to help address a shortage in cyber security professionals.

The academic centres of cyber security excellence (ACCSE) were announced last year as part of the federal government's $230 million cyber security strategy.

Cyber minister Dan Tehan today said the Australian infosec industry looked likely to triple in size over the next decade, meaning great opportunities for qualified professionals.

Education minister Simon Birmingham said the ACCSEs aimed to encourage more students to take up undergraduate and postgraduate studies, as well as cyber security research.

The government also hopes the centres will spur commercialisation of this research.

It has allocated $1.9 million over four years to fund the centres, shared between the two universities.

The government also put aside $400 million in its Defence white paper last year ro develop the country's cyber capabilities and hire 800 cyber specialists.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
academic centres of cyber security excellence cyber dan tehan infosec security simon birmingham training & development

Most Read Articles

Highly sophisticated malware targeting Mac users

Highly sophisticated malware targeting Mac users
Public cloud costs push CBA to OpenStack

Public cloud costs push CBA to OpenStack
NBN drives relaxation of 'low-impact' antenna laws

NBN drives relaxation of 'low-impact' antenna laws
Vocus gets $2.2bn takeover offer

Vocus gets $2.2bn takeover offer
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Events

Most popular tech stories

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?