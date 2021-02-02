Meet the mass market finalists in the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards

By on
Meet the mass market finalists in the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards

Excellence in retail, transport and telecommunications recognised.

The mass market category in the iTnews Benchmark Awards recognises Australian IT projects that serve consumers.

It attracted a diverse range of projects, including the overhaul of IT behind a huge customer loyalty scheme, and digital identity checks for online sales of alcohol.

You can now watch videos featuring the three finalists: Super Retail Group, Transdev Australasia and Aussie Broadband.

Super Retail Group outlines how it has improved order management using information about freight and labour costs, site capacity, dispatch performance and other data.

Transdev Australasia’s CIO talks about advancing the organisation’s use of data to deal with public transport disruptions and delays. A lot of this work has focused on improving data quality.

Aussie Broadband explains how users can order and turn on business services at NBN-serviced locations in minutes, instead of waiting months.

These projects show consumer organisations continuing to move faster to meet demand.

Look out for finalists in the Health and Federal Government award categories talking about their projects tomorrow.

Thank you to KPMG for sponsoring the mass market award.

