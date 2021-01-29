Meet the local government finalists in the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards

We recently announced which Australian IT projects are finalists in the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards. Today you can begin watching short videos about those projects.

The first three of these videos feature the local government award finalists: City of Greater Geelong in Victoria, and Randwick City Council and Parkes Shire Council in NSW.

Watch the videos to see the digital lead at City of Greater Geelong explain the thinking behind the Geelong Data Exchange. He discusses how the project aims to improve the way the city brings together disparate data sets.

You can also watch the infrastructure technical manager at Parkes Shire Council talk about how the Internet of Things was used to help irrigators manage recycled water usage.

The third video is about the Smart Coogee Beach project. Randwick City Council is using hundreds of devices to help it deal with large numbers of visitors to the beach precinct.

Their stories, and the nominations we received from other entrants in this award category, show the scope of local government IT continuing to grow.

Councils are finding new ways to use IT for a diverse a range of activities, from optimising spending on waste services to understanding pedestrian movement during the pandemic.

Over the coming days, we will also publish videos about all finalists in the other iTnews Benchmark Awards categories.

In the meantime, see how your peers in local government are standing out, by watching them speak here.