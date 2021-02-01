Meet the education finalists in the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards

The pandemic triggered myriad IT projects to help keep the education sector functioning. But that hasn't been the only standout education technology work taking place.

You can now watch videos about three Australian projects advancing tertiary teaching and learning at La Trobe University, Swinburne Online and Victoria University.

Each is a finalist in the education category of the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards.

In the La Trobe University video, lecturers explain how they are using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to teach anatomy. The university has integrated this technology in the course curriculum to determine the effect on students' learning and on teachers’ experience.

You can also watch Swinburne Online discuss its virtual reality classroom simulation and the technology “ecosystem” that brought the project to life.

Meanwhile, Victoria University talks about using application integration and process automation to enable faster processing of student results - and how this is useful in the block model of learning and teaching.

