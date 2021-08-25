Medibank to use digital foundations to stand up more health pilots, programs

Health insurer Medibank is set to use technology platforms it has put in place to more quickly develop new programs and pilots of accessible, personalised health services for its customers.

CEO David Koczkar told the company’s FY21 results briefing that technology “remains a critical enabler” to the insurer’s plans to “transform into a health company.”

“With more collaboration by working through cross functional squads, we’re quicker at developing new programs and pilots which leverage our technology platforms, making health more accessible, personalised and rewarding for our customers,” Koczkar said.

“Scaling technology platforms and investments in our data analytics will help drive additional value for our customers and further streamline our operations.

“Going forward we [also] plan to further digitise our preventative health programs to expand reach and improve accessibility, while also better integrating them into one platform for a seamless experience.”

In its slide deck, Medibank highlighted the recent move by it - and other insurers - to allow customers to store their membership cards in Apple Wallet to make the filing of claims easier.

It said this was an example of the “digitisation of health offerings and personalisation of the experience”.

Its future focus will include “further advancement of data and analytics to better support customers’ needs”.

The company said it also intends to “invest in technology platforms” around telehealth that will provide better “integration with the health system, including for corporate and overseas customers.”

Medibank reported a net profit after tax of $441.2 million for FY21, up 39.8 percent on the previous financial year.