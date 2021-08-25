Medibank to use digital foundations to stand up more health pilots, programs

By on
Medibank to use digital foundations to stand up more health pilots, programs
Image credit: Medibank

Brings focus to accessibility and personalisation.

Health insurer Medibank is set to use technology platforms it has put in place to more quickly develop new programs and pilots of accessible, personalised health services for its customers.

CEO David Koczkar told the company’s FY21 results briefing that technology “remains a critical enabler” to the insurer’s plans to “transform into a health company.”

“With more collaboration by working through cross functional squads, we’re quicker at developing new programs and pilots which leverage our technology platforms, making health more accessible, personalised and rewarding for our customers,” Koczkar said.

“Scaling technology platforms and investments in our data analytics will help drive additional value for our customers and further streamline our operations.

“Going forward we [also] plan to further digitise our preventative health programs to expand reach and improve accessibility, while also better integrating them into one platform for a seamless experience.”

In its slide deck, Medibank highlighted the recent move by it - and other insurers - to allow customers to store their membership cards in Apple Wallet to make the filing of claims easier.

It said this was an example of the “digitisation of health offerings and personalisation of the experience”.

Its future focus will include “further advancement of data and analytics to better support customers’ needs”.

The company said it also intends to “invest in technology platforms” around telehealth that will provide better “integration with the health system, including for corporate and overseas customers.”

Medibank reported a net profit after tax of $441.2 million for FY21, up 39.8 percent on the previous financial year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
accessibility analytics digital hardware healthit insurance medibank personalisation software strategy technology

Sponsored Whitepapers

Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams

Events

Most Read Articles

JB Hi-Fi refurbishes 7500 'unsellable' handsets for staff, loan use

JB Hi-Fi refurbishes 7500 'unsellable' handsets for staff, loan use
Date set for second-level .au domain names launch

Date set for second-level .au domain names launch
NAB deploys 2000 Google Pixels to customer contact team

NAB deploys 2000 Google Pixels to customer contact team
Microsoft Exchange servers under 'ProxyShell' attack

Microsoft Exchange servers under 'ProxyShell' attack

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?