Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

ME Bank's Mark Gay named Finance CIO of the year

By on
ME Bank's Mark Gay named Finance CIO of the year
Mark Gay

Large-scale transformation effort nabs prize.

A five-year, sweeping overhaul of ME Bank's IT infrastructure has earned its chief information officer Mark Gay the top prize in the Finance category of the iTnews Benchmark Awards 2017.

The bank realised five years ago that it would not be able to reach its targeted tripling of its customer base by 2020 without making some drastic changes to its technology environment.

As a result, Gay's team spent the next four years implementing seven new software systems and one million lines of code in a complete IT architecture overhaul intended to future-proof the bank.

The decision to completely rebuild, rather than tweak, existing systems and infrastructure gives ME Bank the flexibility to quickly tap into new technologies as they arise.

ME Bank is now reaping the benefits of a big drop in time-to-market for new products, faster home loan settlements and therefore more revenue, and growing customer numbers.

Gay truimphed in a competitive category full of transformative efforts. Teachers Mutual Bank's Dave Chapman implemented the final piece of his IT puzzle, while SuperChoice's Ian Gibson made the gutsy decision to rewrite his core legacy platform into a microservices architecture and deploy it into a multi-public cloud environment.

Winners were announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards held as part of Adapt Venture's CIO Edge Experience at the Grand Hyatt Melbourne.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
benchmark awards benchmarkawards2017 benchmarks2017 benchmarkwinners2017 financeit me bank strategy

Most Read Articles

Photos: How to get a subsea cable from Sydney to LA

Photos: How to get a subsea cable from Sydney to LA
The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Suncorp system upgrade causes cash to disappear

Suncorp system upgrade causes cash to disappear
Domino's moves online ordering from AWS to Azure

Domino's moves online ordering from AWS to Azure
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What will the stadium of the future look like?
What will the stadium of the future look like?
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?