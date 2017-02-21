Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

Malware authors camouflage code with Russian terms

By on
Malware authors camouflage code with Russian terms

Lazarus group thought to be behind attack code.

Malware authors are attempting to hide behind Russia's reputation as digital crime centre to throw investigators off their scent, a security firm has found.

Low-level analysis of the malware used by the Lazarus group to attack Polish financial institutions has unearthed several Russian words in the application's components. 

However, BAE Systems threat research analysts Sergei Shevchenko and Adrian Nish believe the Russian language used in the malware is "most likely the result of an online translation" and not the work of a native speaker.

The analysts found multiple examples of inconsistencies and basic errors in the Russian terms used in the malware, and believe it was used to spoof the malware's country of origin.

Malware schematic. Source: BAE Systems

Rather than Russian cyber criminals, the security vendor's analysis hinted the malware could be deployed by the Lazarus groupwhich has been active for the past seven to eight years.

The Lazarus group is suspected of being behind several destructive attacks against high-profile targets such as Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014 and companies in the United States and South Korea.

More recently, security vendor Symantec linked the Lazarus group to the US$81 million (A$105.5 million) heist on the Bangladesh Central Bank in 2016, in which malware was deployed to take over computers that transferred money over the global SWIFT payments network.

The identities of those in the Lazarus group are unknown.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bae systems lazarus security

Most Read Articles

Photos: How to get a subsea cable from Sydney to LA

Photos: How to get a subsea cable from Sydney to LA
The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Australia finally has mandatory data breach notification

Australia finally has mandatory data breach notification

Qantas CTO quits

Qantas CTO quits
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What will the stadium of the future look like?
What will the stadium of the future look like?
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?