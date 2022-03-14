Major shareholder Farallon calls on Toshiba to solicit buy-out offers

By on
Major shareholder Farallon calls on Toshiba to solicit buy-out offers

Joins investors opposing break-up plan.

One of Toshiba's largest shareholders has called on it to solicit buy-out offers, joining a chorus of investors who have opposed the Japanese conglomerate's plan to break itself up.

US hedge fund Farallon Capital Management, Toshiba's third-largest shareholder with a stake of more than six percent, said in a statement it planned to oppose the management-backed break-up, calling it a premature step as a privatisation was never adequately explored.

"Farallon believes the privatisation solution is both the most value maximizing alternative and the only solution for Toshiba to fix its governance, capital allocation issues, and the deep mistrust with its shareholders," it said.

Toshiba's top shareholder and two influential proxy advisory firms last week said they opposed the company's plan to split up, pointing out that it needed to rebuild trust with shareholders before pressing ahead with the plan.

Toshiba will hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in late March to put to a vote its plan to split in two, drawn up originally after a five-month strategic review.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardware strategy toshiba

Sponsored Whitepapers

Don&#8217;t pay the ransom
Don’t pay the ransom
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021

Events

Most Read Articles

ATO readies massive IT outsourcing reset

ATO readies massive IT outsourcing reset
ANU to go passwordless

ANU to go passwordless
Defence spends $150m on compute upgrades

Defence spends $150m on compute upgrades
Azure 'AutoWarp' bug allowed unauthorised account access

Azure 'AutoWarp' bug allowed unauthorised account access

Digital Nation

As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?