Macquarie's former chief analytics officer resurfaces at Barclays

Second Australian bank IT executive to move in a year.

British bank Barclays has nabbed its second major Australian bank IT executive in a year, with ex-Macquarie bank chief analytics officer Sheetal Patole resurfacing in the UK.

Patole has taken the role of chief data officer at Barclays, the same bank that poached Westpac CIO Craig Bright last year.

Barclays was also previously responsible in 2014 for poaching CBA CIO Michael Harte.

Patole said via LinkedIn that she'd had her first day on the job at Barclays, where she is responsible for designing and implementing data strategies and systems including real-time operational data platforms, information management and artificial intelligence.

“Day one as chief data officer (UK) at Barclays. A new chapter and journey begins. I am excited to be part of an amazing organization at a critical moment in history," she wrote.

Patole, who held the chief analytics officer role at Macquarie's banking and financial services (BFS) group for almost four years, left Macquarie in March 2020 before taking on the new role in London.

It is not clear whether Macquarie Group replaced the chief analytics officer role. A spokesperson was contacted by iTnews for comment.

