Macquarie’s BFS group appoints new CISO

Macquarie Group’s head of digital security and fraud technology for its banking and financial services group (BFS) has moved into the chief information security officer position for BFS as the team seeks to grow out its digital banking offerings.

Steven Rebello said on LinkedIn he was “excited” to announce he “started a new role as the chief information security officer for Macquarie Bank (retail division of Macquarie Group)”.

Rebello was previously head of digital security and fraud technology for BFS for five years before switching roles this past April.

“We’ve brought together cyber security, fraud technology, cyber defence, threat intel and governance into one awesome team with a strategic focus on retail banking cyber and fraud threats,” said Rebello.



“I’ve been fortunate to be part of the bank’s digital transformation journey from its early days till now. It has been a fantastic journey since then and I’m excited with what’s coming ahead!”

In the role Rebello will report through to the Macquarie Group CISO Steven Brown and Richard Heeley, chief information officer for BFS.

Rebello added he’s “looking to build out my leadership team” with a search underway for a chief scrum master and fraud prevention product owner.



“There are many many benefits in joining Macquarie” continued Rebello, citing Macquarie BFS division's two-year project to move its SAP-based core banking system to AWS.

BFS wants to expand its engineering team at a general level as part of growth and the ongoing progress of the digital banking offering.

Rebello said new candidates “will always be learning and never be bored” as the bank also looks for another engineering roles such as security architect and security design lead.