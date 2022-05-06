Macquarie BFS' digital efforts drive 18 percent rise in tech spend

By on
Macquarie BFS' digital efforts drive 18 percent rise in tech spend

In support of business growth.

Macquarie’s banking and financial services (BFS) operating group recorded an 18 percent year-on-year jump in technology spend, driven by its ongoing digital efforts.

Its FY22 results show [pdf] that BFS had “technology expenses of $464 million for the year ended March 31 2022”, up from “$394 million in the prior year, driven by investment in digitisation to support business growth and regulatory requirements.”

Comparing the first and second halves of FY22, technology expenses in BFS grew from $214 million to $250 million.

Technology expenses include staff costs, depreciation of technology assets, amortisation of capitalised software and maintenance costs, according to footnotes in the financial filing.

Structurally, BFS is one of two operating groups that collectively make up the larger Macquarie Bank entity; the other is commodities and global markets, abbreviated to CGM.

In an annual report [pdf], Macquarie Bank said that CGM also saw “higher expenditure on technology platforms and infrastructure” in FY22.

More broadly still, Macquarie Group has oversight of Macquarie Bank, as well as the non-banking group business comprising Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) and Macquarie Capital.

All are supported by central service group functions, one of which  - the corporate operations group or COG - also houses some IT spend, in areas of technology, data and transformation and security support, which has its own costs and spend.

Macquarie Group forecast [pdf] that groupwide technology spend would be “ongoing” in the medium term, though it did not specify to what level.

On a groupwide basis, regulatory and compliance were contributors to technology spend; “a number of technology projects” contributed to a 31 percent year-on-year increase in regulatory project spend.

A breakdown of the projects shows [pdf] that at least two were data-related: one under the line item of “enterprise data management” saw spending increase from $20 million in FY21 to $35 million in FY22.

Macquarie Group recorded an FY22 net profit of $4.7 billion, up 56 percent year-on-year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bfsfinancefinanceitinvestmentmacquariespendtechnology

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

DTA loses more than 90 staff after restructure

DTA loses more than 90 staff after restructure
CBA staff mastering cyber security in UNSW pilot

CBA staff mastering cyber security in UNSW pilot
Leidos-led consortium scores $329m Defence e-health records deal

Leidos-led consortium scores $329m Defence e-health records deal
Optus repeats calls for OTT services to pay more

Optus repeats calls for OTT services to pay more

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?