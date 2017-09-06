Lenovo cops million-dollar penalty for Superfish debacle

PC maker Lenovo has agreed to pay US$3.5 million (A$4.4 million) and make changes to how it sells laptops in order to settle allegations it sold devices with pre-loaded software that compromised users' security protections.

The agreement with authorities in Connecticut, the United States Federal Trade Commission, and 31 other states was announced today.

Software called VisualDiscovery was installed on hundreds of thousands of Lenovo laptops beginning in August 2014 in order to deliver pop-up advertisements.

VisualDiscovery also blocked browsers from warning users when they tried to access malicious websites.

Developed by ad tech company Superfish, VisualDiscovery acted as a proxy that intercepted user data transmissions, including those encrypted with Transport Layer Security (TLS) by using insecure, self-signed digital certificates.

The software was also able to access consumers' sensitive information, like Social Security numbers, the FTC said. That information was not sent to Superfish.

"Lenovo compromised consumers’ privacy when it preloaded software that could access consumers’ sensitive information without adequate notice or consent to its use," acting FTC chairman Maureen Ohlhausen said in a statement.

"This conduct is even more serious because the software compromised online security protections that consumers rely on."

Lenovo said it stopped selling the pre-loaded software in early 2015.

"While Lenovo disagrees with allegations contained in these complaints, we are pleased to bring this matter to a close after two and a half years," the company said.

"To date, we are not aware of any actual instances of a third party exploiting the vulnerabilities to gain access to a user's communications."

As part of the settlement, Lenovo agreed to get consumers' consent before installing this type of software, the FTC said.

It must also implement a comprehensive security program for the software it installs on its laptops for the next 20 years.