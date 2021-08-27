Lendlease's Australia-based CIO, CPTO out in restructure

By on
As global co-CIOs take the reins.

Lendlease has lost two Australian C-level IT executives, including its chief information officer Keith Pinto, to a restructure of the construction group’s domestic operations.

Pinto, together with the chief product and technology officer for Lendlease's Podium digital property lifecycle business Richard Ferris left earlier this month.

The shake-up came after a broader restructure of Lendlease's Australian operations to bring them into line with the company's structure in other parts of the world.

Both Pinto and Ferris had spent more than a decade at the company.

Pinto spent the last two-and-a-half years in the CIO chair after stints as head of IT delivery, head of ICT for engineering and services business and CIO for infrastructure services businesses.

Ferris, on the other hand, spent two years as the chief product and technology officer for Lendlease’s Podium Envision product after working as group chief technology officer, and head of group ICT strategy and architecture.

Since leaving Lendlease, Ferris was named CTO at New Zealand-headquartered 3D spatial intelligence firm asBuilt, which has offices in Sydney and Melbourne.

iTnews understand the Australian CIO role previously held by Pinto will now be divided between Harvey Worton and David Lipscomb, who share the global chief information officer role.

Worton and Lipscomb, who have also both worked at Lendlease for more than a decade as well, were appointed co-chief information officers on a global basis in May 2020.

All software engineering resources, including those in Australia, now report to global CTO Pankaj Srivastava, who is based out of Silicon Valley.

Lendlease has also recently appointed Colin Dominish as head of Podium asset services. Dominish spent the past three years as a Southern Hemisphere regional director at engineering firm GHD.

Commenting on the shakeup, Lendlease Digital CEO William Ruh said the company’s vision was to “transform how we build and create places with data insights and digital solutions through Podium”.

“To accelerate growth as a team, we are embracing cloud technology and agile work practices, reducing organisational complexity and bringing in new skills, aligned to the changes we’re making," he said.

