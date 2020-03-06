Legal Services SA claims state Benchmarks crown for PhotoLegal

By on
Legal Services SA claims state Benchmarks crown for PhotoLegal

Encrypted file transfer portal wins state government award.

The Legal Services Commission of South Australia's secure file upload play has been named the top state government IT project at the iTnews Benchmark Awards for 2020.

The end-to-end encrypted portal, dubbed PhotoLegal, has been built to help its client’s confidentiality upload information with legal advisers without 

The portal, which is a first for any Australian legal aid firm, eliminates the risk of sending copies of sensitive documents using non-secure methods such as email.

But it will also result in savings through a reduced non-attendance rate for face to face appointments, while also accelerating legal advice requests.

The portal won praise for its privacy credentials, with all data password protected to ensure documents can only be viewed by their intended recipients.

It was built by ROAM Creative using a mixture of Amazon Web Services products, including Cognito, DynamoDB and Lambda.

You can read more about the DTA’s work alongside the other winning projects and finalists here.

Winners were announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards 2020 gala dinner held at KPMG’s Sydney Office in Barangaroo.




Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
benchmark awards benchmark awards 2020 benchmarks governmentit projects stategovernment

Most Read Articles

Qantas CIO takes flight to Boeing

Qantas CIO takes flight to Boeing
NAB's McEwan raids Westpac ranks for digital talent

NAB's McEwan raids Westpac ranks for digital talent
ASD scraps cloud security certification program

ASD scraps cloud security certification program
Govt urged to scrap billion-dollar visa platform outsourcing

Govt urged to scrap billion-dollar visa platform outsourcing
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?