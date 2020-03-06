Legal Services SA claims state Benchmarks crown for PhotoLegal

The Legal Services Commission of South Australia's secure file upload play has been named the top state government IT project at the iTnews Benchmark Awards for 2020.

The portal, which is a first for any Australian legal aid firm, eliminates the risk of sending copies of sensitive documents using non-secure methods such as email.

But it will also result in savings through a reduced non-attendance rate for face to face appointments, while also accelerating legal advice requests.

The portal won praise for its privacy credentials, with all data password protected to ensure documents can only be viewed by their intended recipients.

It was built by ROAM Creative using a mixture of Amazon Web Services products, including Cognito, DynamoDB and Lambda.

Winners were announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards 2020 gala dinner held at KPMG's Sydney Office in Barangaroo.

