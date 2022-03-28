Labor wants to tackle Sky Muster satellite beam congestion

Labor wants to work with NBN Co on the feasibility of reducing congestion on some “clogged-up” satellite beams, with a view to increasing data allowances for Sky Muster users.

The party said in a statement that it will “work with NBN Co to examine the feasibility of reducing congestion on its seven most clogged-up satellite beams.”

“If achieved, this would allow data allowances of at least 100 gigabytes per month,” Labor said.

iTnews understands that the action and offer is based on a view that capacity constraints on a seven beams are limiting the performance of the remaining 94 satellite beams, curtailing any ambitions NBN Co might have to give remote and regional satellite users a higher data allowance.

The suggestion is that current and future data allowances are constrained by what those seven beams can support.

It's unclear to what extent NBN Co regards these beams as problematic or as a constraint to their ambitions for the satellite footprint, and whether additional support is required.

An NBN Co spokesperson has been contacted by iTnews for comment.

Federal Labor also today backed the $750 million NBN fixed wireless upgrade unveiled by the government earlier this month, which is also partially aimed at reducing the number of users in the Sky Muster footprint.

Labor committed to “implement the plan” if it wins the next federal election, meaning the $750 million project - which would include $480 million of federal funds - has bipartisan support.

“Improving the quality, resilience and reliability of regional telecommunications is a top priority for an Albanese Labor government,” it said in a statement.

“Labor welcomes recent proposals to boost fixed wireless and satellite, and will implement the plan.”