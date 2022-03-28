Labor wants to tackle Sky Muster satellite beam congestion

By on
Labor wants to tackle Sky Muster satellite beam congestion

Backs cash injection to upgrade NBN wireless network.

Labor wants to work with NBN Co on the feasibility of reducing congestion on some “clogged-up” satellite beams, with a view to increasing data allowances for Sky Muster users.

The party said in a statement that it will “work with NBN Co to examine the feasibility of reducing congestion on its seven most clogged-up satellite beams.”

“If achieved, this would allow data allowances of at least 100 gigabytes per month,” Labor said. 

iTnews understands that the action and offer is based on a view that capacity constraints on a seven beams are limiting the performance of the remaining 94 satellite beams, curtailing any ambitions NBN Co might have to give remote and regional satellite users a higher data allowance.

The suggestion is that current and future data allowances are constrained by what those seven beams can support.

It's unclear to what extent NBN Co regards these beams as problematic or as a constraint to their ambitions for the satellite footprint, and whether additional support is required.

An NBN Co spokesperson has been contacted by iTnews for comment.

Federal Labor also today backed the $750 million NBN fixed wireless upgrade unveiled by the government earlier this month, which is also partially aimed at reducing the number of users in the Sky Muster footprint.

Labor committed to “implement the plan” if it wins the next federal election, meaning the $750 million project - which would include $480 million of federal funds - has bipartisan support.

“Improving the quality, resilience and reliability of regional telecommunications is a top priority for an Albanese Labor government,” it said in a statement.

“Labor welcomes recent proposals to boost fixed wireless and satellite, and will implement the plan.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
labornbnsatellitesky mustertelcotelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co reveals the two ways to get invited to upgrade FTTN to full fibre

NBN Co reveals the two ways to get invited to upgrade FTTN to full fibre
NBN Co quantifies how many HFC dropouts in a day is too many

NBN Co quantifies how many HFC dropouts in a day is too many
Tax cuts could turn Australia into a "crypto hub": senator

Tax cuts could turn Australia into a "crypto hub": senator
NBN Co takes 5G leap with $750m fixed wireless network upgrade

NBN Co takes 5G leap with $750m fixed wireless network upgrade

Digital Nation

The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?