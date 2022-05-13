Labor promises $1 billion to support local tech sector

By on
Labor promises $1 billion to support local tech sector

Quantum computing, robotics, AI and software.

The ALP has committed a billion dollars into a detail-light “critical technologies fund”.

In a statement emailed to journalists, Labor says high-tech manufacturing is “stagnant at less than 0.5 per cent of GDP under the Morrison Government.”

The party also claims there’s a brain drain in everything “from artificial intelligence to blockchain development”, because “Australians moved overseas to countries that valued their skill.”

As well as AI, the statement highlights quantum computing, robotics, and software development as sectors the critical technologies fund would support.

The ALP also highlighted the risk that rising interest rates will make capital harder to get, so the co-investment fund would work with superannuation and venture capital funds.

It will be established within the $15 billion national reconstruction fund the opposition has already proposed as part of its election pitch.

Member for Chiefly and opposition spokesperson for industry and innovation Ed Husic said: “Our $1 billion Critical Technologies Fund is an investment in building strategic industry capability in Australia, powering future economic growth, growing jobs - and avoiding a brain drain that is sapping our country of vital talent.” 

The opposition yesterday promised investment in a local battery industry, to support Australia’s transition to renewables and to compete for a ballooning international appetite for batteries.

An ALP federal government would supply $100 million to help the Queensland government fund a battery manufacturing precinct, and would support 10,000 so-called “new energy apprenticeships” nationally.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aialpartificial intelligenceelectionhardwarelaborquantum computingroboticssoftwarestrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Macquarie Bank creates a broker portal on Salesforce

Macquarie Bank creates a broker portal on Salesforce
Telstra to open its 5G network to wholesale customers

Telstra to open its 5G network to wholesale customers
ANZ proposes restructure to help digital efforts

ANZ proposes restructure to help digital efforts
Active Directory defaults lead to no-fix PrivEsc vulnerability

Active Directory defaults lead to no-fix PrivEsc vulnerability

Digital Nation

The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?