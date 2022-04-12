KPMG Australia finds new national cyber lead

KPMG Australia has appointed Martijn Verbree to take over from Gordon Archibald as its new national cyber lead.

Verbree will now be responsible for the firm’s cyber team which provides specialist services to clients across a wide variety of industries.

Meanwhile Archibald will step into the position of cyber futures and technology lead, working on KPMG’s cyber strategy development and innovation.

Archibald will also oversee the firm’s investment in technology solutions and services, focusing on fast-tracking the growth of services across digital, platform, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Archibald took to LinkedIn to say he was “very excited” about the appointment of Verbree to the his former role “along with several new partners”.

“I will be starting my new role as cyber futures & CTO directing our cyber strategy and investment to "next-generation" technology solutions and services” Archibald said.

Also speaking on the news Verbree said his “goal will be to evolve our whole-of-firm approach to cyber, drawing upon the large range of expertise within KPMG.”

“We are delighted to be adding some exemplary leaders to our cyber team, which now numbers 14 partners and hundreds of specialists – and we expect to continue to grow our team through 2022,” he said.

Verbree joined KPMG Australia in January this year from KPMG UK he was a cyber security partner, focussed on digital technology for about five years.

Prior to this Verbree was the European director for Australian start-up, Localz between 2014 and 2016.

He also has a strong history at KPMG having also previously worked there for about 14 years, most notably as cyber security director from 2009 to 2014.