Kmart Australia starts offering Slyp digital receipts

Kmart Australia has introduced digital ‘smart’ receipts for in-store purchases through fintech company, Slyp.

Digital receipts can be accessed via customers’ NAB banking app with more payment partners projected to roll out the feature in the coming months.

Slyp has been introduced to a range of retailers including Chemist Warehouse in June last year and has been signed on by major banks NAB and CBA.

As Slyp’s platform can generate automatic, itemised tax slips and can be integrated into banking apps, the need for physical receipts is greatly reduced when shopping.

Kmart chief customer officer Lil Velis-Bowker told iTnews the Wesfarmers-owned brand is “looking for ways to improve and enhance our customers’ shopping experience both in-store and online”

“By switching to digital smart receipts we are able to give our customers a more seamless shopping experience, by taking away the stress of needing to keep hold of a physical printed receipt," Velis-Bowker said.

“This allows our customers to process returns more easily, but also gives them a great opportunity to have a history of their Kmart purchases easily at hand in their banking app.

“By using digital smart receipts we will also be able to reduce our future reliance on printed receipts, which is important to us as we continue to work through ways we can reduce our environmental impact."

Velis-Bowker said Kmart shoppers who activate Slyp in their NAB app will automatically receive a Kmart digital receipt within the app whenever they make a purchase.

Kmart is not removing traditional paper receipts; Velis-Bowker said “the digital receipts are an additional offering.”

“We want to service all of our customers in the many different ways they like to shop, and beginning to offer Slyp Smart Receipts is only another way we can continue to do this for our customers," Velis-Bowker said.

“By introducing digital smart receipts, we aim to deliver a more enjoyable and convenient shopping experience to those customers who prefer to use technology to manage their receipts, however a paper receipt will continue to remain available for those customers who instead prefer a printed copy of their receipt.”

Over the past year, Kmart has also implemented its own AI chatbot to provide around-the-clock assisted support via Live Chat and customer assistance through its digital assistant Chatterbot.

Chatterbot was introduced to help boost self-service solutions for customers. '

It has also been integrated into order tracking with Australia Post and into other automated consumer solutions.

Alongside Kmart, fashion retailer Country Road also introduced the Slyp service.