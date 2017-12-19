Kaspersky sues Trump administration over software ban

By on
Kaspersky sues Trump administration over software ban

Claims no evidence of wrongdoing.

Moscow-based anti-virus company Kaspersky Lab has sued the Trump administration, arguing that the American government has deprived it of due process rights by banning its software from US government agencies.

The lawsuit is the latest effort by Kaspersky Lab to push back on allegations that the company is vulnerable to Kremlin influence.

The Department of Homeland Security in September issued a directive to US civilian agencies ordering them to remove Kaspersky from their computer networks within 90 days.

The order came amid mounting concern among US officials that the software could enable Russian espionage and threaten national security.

The ban was codified last week when President Donald Trump signed legislation banning Kaspersky from use across civilian and military agencies.

Kaspersky has repeatedly denied it has ties to any government and said it would not help a government with cyber espionage.

"DHS has harmed Kaspersky Lab’s reputation and its commercial operations without any evidence of wrongdoing by the company," the company's founder, Eugene Kaspersky, said in an open letter to the agency.

In an attempt to address suspicions, the company said in October it would submit the source code of its software and future updates for inspection by independent parties.

US officials have said that step, while welcome, would not be sufficient.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tags:
finance kaspersky security trump us

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband wants NBN Co to remediate wireless

Aussie Broadband wants NBN Co to remediate wireless
TPG moves on discounted 50Mbps NBN tier

TPG moves on discounted 50Mbps NBN tier
The NSW govt's answer to Uber

The NSW govt's answer to Uber
Queensland wants to build its own NBN

Queensland wants to build its own NBN
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

Would you listen to an iTnews podcast?
Yes
No
Maybe
View poll archive

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?