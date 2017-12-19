Kaspersky sues Trump administration over software ban

Moscow-based anti-virus company Kaspersky Lab has sued the Trump administration, arguing that the American government has deprived it of due process rights by banning its software from US government agencies.

The lawsuit is the latest effort by Kaspersky Lab to push back on allegations that the company is vulnerable to Kremlin influence.

The Department of Homeland Security in September issued a directive to US civilian agencies ordering them to remove Kaspersky from their computer networks within 90 days.

The order came amid mounting concern among US officials that the software could enable Russian espionage and threaten national security.

The ban was codified last week when President Donald Trump signed legislation banning Kaspersky from use across civilian and military agencies.

Kaspersky has repeatedly denied it has ties to any government and said it would not help a government with cyber espionage.

"DHS has harmed Kaspersky Lab’s reputation and its commercial operations without any evidence of wrongdoing by the company," the company's founder, Eugene Kaspersky, said in an open letter to the agency.

In an attempt to address suspicions, the company said in October it would submit the source code of its software and future updates for inspection by independent parties.

US officials have said that step, while welcome, would not be sufficient.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.