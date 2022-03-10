Kaseya ransomware attacker's trial begins

By on
Kaseya ransomware attacker's trial begins

Yaroslav Vasinskyi arraigned.

A Ukrainian national accused of leading last year’s REvil ransomware attack against American IT services company Kaseya has faced court in the USA.

First arrested in Poland last November, Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arraigned in the Northern District of Texas on Wednesday.

The US Department of Justice said “Vasinskyi is charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and related activity in connection with computers, damage to protected computers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.”

Vasinskyi is accused of deploying the Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware against a number of companies.

His exploits included the July 2021 attack that infected a Kaseya’s Virtual Systems Administrator software - and from there, endpoints in between 800 and 1500 of the company’s customers - with REvil.

The attack went worldwide, reaching supermarkets in Sweden, and schools and kindergartens in New Zealand.

When Vasinskyi was arrested, authorities seized US$6 million (A$8.2 million) in what they said was ransom payments.

The arraignment said Vasinskyi’s attacks were accompanied by instructions for how victim companies could pay the ransom and recover their files.

If convicted on all counts, Vasinskyi would face a maximum 115 years in prison, the DoJ said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
kaseya ransomware revil security yaroslav vasinskyi

Sponsored Whitepapers

A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection

Events

Most Read Articles

US warns of newly found advanced Chinese backdoor

US warns of newly found advanced Chinese backdoor
KPMG Australia appoints new CDO

KPMG Australia appoints new CDO
Azure 'AutoWarp' bug allowed unauthorised account access

Azure 'AutoWarp' bug allowed unauthorised account access
NSW digital photo card rollout stalls over confiscation issues

NSW digital photo card rollout stalls over confiscation issues

Digital Nation

As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?