Judo Bank lands Wells Fargo innovation chief

By on
Judo Bank lands Wells Fargo innovation chief

As new tech-driven COO.

Australian challenger bank Judo Bank has appointed Lisa Frazier as its new chief operations officer.

Frazier takes over from co-founder and chief finance officer Chris Bayliss, who took on the COO role as an interim position.

A spokesperson told iTnews that Frazier was appointed after "it became obvious" that Bayliss would need to relinquish the role due to the growing demands on the bank.

“Lisa has a strong digital, AI and technology background, which is a perfect fit for Judo’s growth plans," the spokesperson said.

“Judo was built in the cloud, and now as it continues to grow and further develop products and services, technology remains a key enabler of this strategy and growth.

“Given her strong tech background, Lisa’s COO role includes an emphasis on technology, especially data and AI.”

The bank added on LinkedIn Frazier’s “impressive mix of experience and track record of success in the US and in Australia” will help further support Judo Bank customers.

Frazier joins Judo Bank from US bank Wells Fargo, where she she spent almost three years as chief innovation officer.

Before this, she held senior positions at Australian online foreign exchange and payments company OFX and as an advisory board member at US investment fintech Jacobi.

Frazier has also worked in numerous other senior roles across financial services, media, telecoms, technology and energy in the US and Australia during her career.

Frazier said she was “excited to be part of Judo Bank and the startup community down under”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ai cfo challenger bank chief operations officer coo finance financeit judo bank neobank strategy wells fargo

Sponsored Whitepapers

DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes

Events

Most Read Articles

NAB's chief data officer Glenda Crisp leaves bank

NAB's chief data officer Glenda Crisp leaves bank
Westpac to offer smartphone-based identity verification group-wide

Westpac to offer smartphone-based identity verification group-wide
TPG, Optus, Nokia to shape national emergency mobile broadband network

TPG, Optus, Nokia to shape national emergency mobile broadband network
Code defect behind Easter outage for Azure

Code defect behind Easter outage for Azure
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?