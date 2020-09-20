Judge narrows Tesla lawsuit against former employee

By on
Judge narrows Tesla lawsuit against former employee

Accused of hacking computers and leaking proprietary data.

A US federal judge narrowed Tesla's lawsuit against a former employee it accused of hacking into its computers and leaking proprietary data to a reporter. The judge also dismissed a defamation counterclaim by the former employee.

Chief Judge Miranda Du of the federal court in Reno, Nevada said Tesla failed to show that Martin Tripp's disclosure of confidential information caused a US$167 million decline in the electric car maker's market value.

But she refused to dismiss some other Tesla claims, including that Tripp's alleged unauthorised use of data might have violated a Nevada computer crimes law, and that his conduct justified punitive damages.

The defamation counterclaim arose from four statements made by Tesla CEO Elon Musk or Tesla's communications staff, but Du said none was false and Tripp could not show actual malice.

Tripp had worked as a process technician at Tesla's Gigafactory near Reno.

Tesla fired him on June 19, 2018, one day before filing its lawsuit.

Tripp declined to comment on the decision on Friday. He represents himself in the case, according to court records.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In its complaint, Tesla had accused Tripp of writing software to hack into its manufacturing operating system, and sharing stolen data with people outside the company, and making false claims to the media about information he stole.

Du said Tripp contended he was a "whistleblower" who had identified "production inefficiencies and delays in Tesla's race to produce 5000 Model 3 cars per week."

Tesla, in contrast, believed Tripp reached incorrect conclusions about the effectiveness of the Gigafactory's assembly lines, the judge wrote.

The case is Tesla Inc v Tripp, US District Court, District of Nevada, No. 18-00296.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
computer data exfiltration hack leak security tesla

Most Read Articles

'Zerologon' Windows domain admin bypass exploit released

'Zerologon' Windows domain admin bypass exploit released
Service NSW's in-app contact tracing tool goes live statewide

Service NSW's in-app contact tracing tool goes live statewide
Aussie Broadband boss says NBN Co could change price construct in months, if it wanted to

Aussie Broadband boss says NBN Co could change price construct in months, if it wanted to
Macquarie University brings Accenture onboard for HR transformation

Macquarie University brings Accenture onboard for HR transformation
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?