John McAfee found dead in prison

Antivirus creator John McAfee, 75, was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona after the Spanish high court had authorised his extradition to the US, the Catalan justice department said, confirming an earlier report from El Mundo newspaper.

Known for his eccentric behaviour and videos, McAfee, 75, was a pioneer of antivirus software and indicted in Tennessee on tax evasion charges.

He also was charged in a cryptocurrency fraud case in New York.

Spain's high court agreed to extradite McAfee to the United States, a court document released on Wednesday said.

