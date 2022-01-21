James Hardie names new global CIO

By on
James Johnson

US-based chief takes charge of tech strategy.

Building materials company James Hardie has appointed a new global chief information officer to its executive team.

James Johnson will lead the ASX-listed company’s IT and cyber security remit after officially stepping into the US-based role in December 2021.

He will be responsible for aligning the company’s technology direction and planning with its overall objectives.

The appointment comes just two weeks after James Hardie fired its CEO Jack Truong after an inquiry found he had acted inappropriately.

In a statement, interim CEO Harold Wiens said Johnson “brings a strong track record of IT leadership and of developing effective, leading-edge technology solutions that create business value”.

“James and his team will drive a focused Information Technology vision and strategy which integrates with, and helps enable, the JHX global strategic plan,” he said.

Johnson said he was pleased to join James Hardie at “such an exciting time”.

“Being able to join a company that has transformed significantly over the past three years, and now be a part of the next phase of profitable growth is invigorating,” he said.

Johnson has worked in executive positions at numerous building, materials and manufacturing companies in his 25-year career.

Before joining James Hardie, Johnson spent eight years as vice president and chief information officer of material and manufacturing company Carpenter Technology.

Johnson also held a similar roles at global materials and manufacturing provider Trinseo and Performance Fibers from 2006 to 2013.

