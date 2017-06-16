IT outage to cost British Airways $135m

By on
IT outage to cost British Airways $135m

Initial estimate of financial damage.

A technological failure that stranded tens of thousands of British Airways passengers in May will cost the company around £80 million (A$135 million).

Willie Walsh, chief executive of BA parent International Airlines Group (IAG), told the company's annual shareholders meeting in Madrid the figure was an initial estimate.

In addition to BA, IAG owns Aer Lingus, Vueling and Spain's Iberia.

BA suffered a disruption at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports when a power surge knocked out its IT system, forcing it to cancel almost two-thirds of all flights on May 27, which fell on a busy bank holiday weekend.

An electrical engineer disconnected the uninterruptible power supply, shutting down the data centre, Walsh previously said.

British Airways has commissioned an independent study into the shutdown.

Heathrow suffered further setbacks this week after a baggage system failure prevented luggage from being checked in at terminals 3 and 5. The problem has been resolved.

Tags:
british airways industrialit outage software

Most Read Articles

Highly sophisticated malware targeting Mac users

Highly sophisticated malware targeting Mac users
Telstra to cut 1400 jobs

Telstra to cut 1400 jobs
NBN drives relaxation of 'low-impact' antenna laws

NBN drives relaxation of 'low-impact' antenna laws
Vocus hires former Melbourne IT exec as CTO

Vocus hires former Melbourne IT exec as CTO
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?