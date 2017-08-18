IT consultant on trial for insider trading at bank

By on
IT consultant on trial for insider trading at bank

Allegedly netted millions for two years.

A technology project consultant working for a New York City bank is on trial for allegedly passing on confidential information to friends, who used it to earn millions from insider trading activities.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleges [pdf] that Daniel Rivas from New Jersey wrote down information from an unnamed bank's computer systems on paper slips, and passed it onto four friends through his girlfriend.

Rivas' friends - who are on trial with him - used the information for insider trading of shares and options in public companies, earning millions in the process over a period of two years, the SEC claims.

One of the people involved in the scam was 60-year-old James Moodhe, the father of Rivas' girlfriend, who on one occasion allegedly profited by more than US$2 million (A$2.51 million). 

Moodhe in turn passed on Rivas' tips to a financial adviser friend who conducted trades for his clients, again making large profits, the SEC claimed.

As the scam spread to friends of friends of Rivas, SEC says some of the traders were unaware of each others' activities. This led to them trading in parallel with each other, based on the tips that Rivas passed on.

The securities watchdog became suspicious after a string of trades resulted in very high profits on comparatively low investment.

Rivas had been prohibited from disclosing the confidential information in the computer systems he had access to, and had taken training courses for the bank's code of ethics, the SEC said.

It is seeking the return of the profits made, with interest. The individuals face fines and possibly jail sentences for the alleged insider trading.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
daniel rivas finance financeit security

Most Read Articles

NBN Co reveals 54,000 FTTN users can't get over 25 Mbps

NBN Co reveals 54,000 FTTN users can't get over 25 Mbps
IBM sues former CIO Jeff Smith over move to AWS

IBM sues former CIO Jeff Smith over move to AWS
Govt drops NBN tax bombshell

Govt drops NBN tax bombshell
NBN chief tells Vodafone to accept prices or walk

NBN chief tells Vodafone to accept prices or walk
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?