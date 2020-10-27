Isentia hit by cyber attack

By on
Media monitoring platform disrupted.

Media monitoring provider Isentia has suffered a “cyber security incident” that is affecting its flagship intelligence and insights service.

The company said in a financial filing on Tuesday that it is “urgently investigating” the incident, which is “disrupting services within its SaaS platform Mediaportal”.

Mediaportal is an all-in-one platform used by communications professionals to stay across media coverage and to target journalists for stories.

“Isentia is working closely with leading external cyber security specialists to assess the extent of the incident and the impact on its systems,” it said.

“The company has also notified the Australia Cyber Security Centre.”

Isentia managing director and CEO Ed Harrison said the company is doing all it can to contain the incident and understand how it occured.

“Isentia is taking urgent steps to contain the incident and conduct a full priority investigation into what happened and how to avoid a repeat occurrence in the future,” he said.

“Our priority is to restore full service as soon as possible but until that occurs, we have put processes in place to support our customers.”

The company’s share price fell 2.7 percent following the announcement.

