Internet Explorer 11's death march starts now

"Degraded experience" to begin in November.

Microsoft's Internet Explorer 11 web browser is headed into the sunset after seven years, with support to be revoked for key online services.

By November this year, Microsoft Teams will no longer support IE11, and Microsoft won't run on the legacy browser by middle of August 2021, Microsoft said.

"After the above dates, customers will have a degraded experience or will be unable to connect to Microsoft 365 apps and services on IE 11.

"For degraded experiences, new Microsoft 365 features will not be available or certain features may cease to work when accessing the app or service via IE 11," Microsoft said.

IE 11 is part of the Windows family of operating systems, and has over the past few years been plagued by several serious security vulnerabilities, some of which have been exploited by attackers before they were fixed by Microsoft.

Microsoft will also put the prior version of its next-generation Edge browser in Windows 10 out to pasture, starting March next year.

The first version of Edge has been supplanted by a new one based on Google's open source Chromium engine.

For business and enterprise customers with legacy IE11 apps, Microsoft's advice is to use the Chromium-based Edge browser, which has an Internet Explorer mode that can run in a separate tab.

Microsoft warned, however, that the IE mode in Edge "will not help extend IE 11 access to Microsoft 365 apps and services beyond the dates listed." 

