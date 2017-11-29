Inside AusPost's plans to make Digital ID the new social login

Australia Post wants to embed its Digital ID identity verification solution into the Australian conscious as the nation's go-to online login and verification service.

The Digital ID service allows an individual to verify their identity and use this proof both on- and offline.

The platform uses the government’s document verification service (DVS) to verify an individual’s ID documents - like a passport, Medicare card or driver’s licence - and allow the person to prove their identity wherever Digital ID is accepted.

The platform soft-launched earlier this year, following a partnership with the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) and a handful of initial customers.

The postal body has previously spoken of its desire to have its identity and payments platforms operating as pieces of national infrastructure like its post services, and is about to ramp up its efforts to get them there through a big consumer push towards Digital ID.

How does it work?

Digital ID can be used with or without an account.

A typical use case in the latter scenario is: a person goes to open a credit card with a new bank. They select the option to verify their identity through Digital ID, and upload the identity documents requested by the bank along with their personal details.

In the background, Digital ID sends the data from the identity documents - encrypted - off to the government's DVS, which verifies the information and then sends it back to AusPost so the individual’s identity can be proven.

The person can then approve the bank's access to the details it is after by either scanning a QR code on their laptop through the Digital ID app, or by asking that a link be sent to their mobile number.

From here, the system will ask the individual if they want to set up an account, and will give them a link to do so that expires in 48 hours.

The initial verification process is similar for those setting up a Digital ID account from scratch, except that an account requires a few extra steps to confirm the person’s identity.

A new Digital ID subscriber must take a photo of themselves, upload it to the app, and then undergo a “liveness test” - move their head around in line with certain directions issued by the app.

These movements create a photo generated by the app, which compares it to the first image the person took to confirm they are a live human, not a photograph.

From here, next steps will depend on whether the user has an Android or iOS phone.

Since Apple doesn’t not allow third-party developers access to its NFC chip, anyone with an Apple phone looking to create a Digital ID will now need to physically visit an Australia Post office to verify their identity.

The system will generate a QR code on the user’s device which the AusPost worker will scan, and a profile photo will appear for AusPost to match against the person’s face and the image on the ID documentation they have brought with them.

For Android users, the process is a lot simpler because AusPost can use the NFC chip on newer Android devices to store machine-readable data pulled off the person’s passport; Digital ID accesses the person's passport image to compare it with the initial photo taken by the individual.

However, the solution to the problem with Apple devices is on the near horizon.

FVS

The government’s new face verification service is the facial image equivalent to the DVS: a way for state and federal government agencies to confirm identities, and to identify unknown individuals.

The year-old platform is currently only available to select government agencies as part of a staggered rollout, but has long been expected to become open to the private sector down the track as the DVS did.

This outcome would be “gold” for Digital ID and Australia Post, according to general manager of Digital ID Cameron Gough.

Being able to tap into the FVS in the same way as it does with the DVS would alleviate the headaches AusPost is currently experiencing with facial biometrics on mobile devices (mainly Apple's).

However there’s no clear indication when private sector organisations might be able to access the FVS, leaving AusPost to work with interim solutions while it waits.

The Attorney-General’s Department, which is leading the FVS project, said in May it would undertake proofs-of-concept as to how private sector access would work throughout this year.

Govpass

Australia Post has only so far soft-launched Digital ID, and many of the service’s features are yet to be put into proper use.

The key to Digital ID becoming a commercial success is twofold: people will need to choose to use Digital ID above other options in the market, and organisations will need to see a benefit from integrating it into their systems.

The organisation has taken two strategic steps so far to push it in this direction.

Australia Post's early partnership with the Digital Transformation Agency is looking at how Digital ID could work with the DTA’s Govpass whole-of-government digital identity framework.

This agreement established the postal body as an early contender for the spot of first identity provider on the Govpass network.

The digital identity framework being built by the Digital Transformation Agency involves a set of standards, the underlying technical exchange, and partnerships between agencies.

The exchange gateway that sits in the middle connects the government service the user is trying to access with the user's identity provider - someone like Australia Post.

The federal government will only have one identity provider for the Commonwealth, an agency widely expected to be either the Australian Taxation Office or the Department of Human Services.

However no similar limit exists for the number of identity providers allowed on the platform outside of the Commonwealth.

Being the first would be a major coup for Digital ID and cement Australia Post as part of a network that is intended to become the modus operandi for transacting with the federal government.

The postal body has also partnered carefully with its initial list of Digital ID clients. Its selling point has been the automation of paper-based processes for organisations who still photocopy ID documents, as an example.

AusPost currently has 13 organisations signed up to the platform, with around five live at the moment and the remainder to come online by February.

Credit Union Australia is trialling Digital ID verification with customers who sign up for certain savings accounts via online or mobile, while Queensland Police is using Digital ID as part of a new national police clearance certificates process to be launched this year.

Digital ID's big consumer push, however, will occur in the lead up to Christmas; Australia Post’s goal is to convert as many of the six and a half million Australians it verifies each year.

“You’re in the post office with all your ID documents, at that point it would make the most sense for these people to be converted to Digital ID,” Gough said.

“Our research indicates that having an identity in your phone is valued by consumers, whether that’s primary or secondary ID.

“Over time, seeing more places that you visit having Digital ID will encourage people to use it - the same way it did for [the likes of] PayPal."