Infrastructure dept to swap data centres for IaaS by early 2023

By on
Infrastructure dept to swap data centres for IaaS by early 2023

Looks to stand up new protected-level cloud platform.

The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications is set to exit the on-premises data centres it uses by early 2023, with all virtual machines and data to be migrated to the cloud.

The department issued a request for tender to find the new infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform this week as part of a wider program aimed at consolidating and transforming its IT environment.

The IaaS platform will replace a “blend of arrangements including department operated and externally provided services which have come about due to machinery of government changes in 2020”.

“These blended arrangements have resulted in the department having multiple environments, a range of existing data centres, networks and ageing technologies to support,” tender documents state.

The new platform, which will be capable of achieving a protected-level security accreditation, is expected to provide “improved IT infrastructure stability” and other advances in performance and visibility, as well as improved provision through use of Infrastructure as Code.

Only nine cloud service providers are currently capable of hosting protected-level systems under the government’s hosting certification framework: Amazon Web Services, AUCloud, Sliced Tech, Vault Cloud, Microsoft, Kyndryl, Oracle, IBM and Google.

The successful contractor will provide migration, test and acceptance services to transition to the IaaS platform, allowing the department to “disengage and decommission its incumbent service provider’s arrangements and existing data centres”.

The incumbent provider’s Canberra Data Centres data centres in Fyshwich and Hume are the first priority for the department, followed by its own Alinga Street data centre, CDC Hume data centre, and interim Azure IaaS and other small and regional servers.

The migration of virtual machines and data from the department’s existing data centres into the IaaS platform is expected to begin in October 2022, with the transition to conclude “on or before” 28 February 2023.

The contractor will also provide support services for the IaaS platform until the department finds a new managed services provider through a separate tender process slated to take place later this year.

The tender will refresh the department’s existing arrangements covering service desk, desktop support, regional support and network support and provide “long-term ongoing management, monitoring, support and maintenance of the new IaaS capability”.

The department’s plan to stand up a protected-level IaaS platform follows an approach to market by the Department of Defence for an IaaS platform to underpin a planned secret-level cloud environment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
clouddata centredepartment of infrastructure transport regional development and communicationsfederal governmentgovernmentitiaasstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Datacom ends DXC's 10-year reign as TfNSW's network services provider

Datacom ends DXC's 10-year reign as TfNSW's network services provider
Home Affairs, ASIC, ACMA leave Global Switch data centre

Home Affairs, ASIC, ACMA leave Global Switch data centre
Heritage Bank ends CISO hunt

Heritage Bank ends CISO hunt
Bank of Queensland to go 'all-in' on public cloud

Bank of Queensland to go 'all-in' on public cloud

Digital Nation

Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?