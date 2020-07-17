Infosys runs flight to bring employees stuck in A/NZ back to India

IT services giant Infosys this week evacuated 128 employees from Australia and Singapore that had been unable to return to India due to lockdowns and international flight cancellations.

iTnews has confirmed that the company chartered a flight from Melbourne to Hyderabad, which also stopped in Singapore.

“We had 128 employees and 29 dependents on this flight," an Infosys spokesperson said.

“People from other states flew into Melbourne on local carriers.”

Images of the charter flight operation were published to LinkedIn earlier this week.

“We chartered a special flight to help our employees stranded in Australia get back home to their loved ones in India,” regional sales director Maloy Patnaik said in a post.

“This is the time for responsible organisations to support their employees and not abandon them.”

An employee on the chartered flight told Indian Link that the company had also paid for transport to the airport.

Infosys also recently brought employees and their families back from the US on a similar charter.

The company has previously organised evacuation flights for employees, including those believed to be in the path of 2005’s Hurricane Rita.