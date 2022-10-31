IGIS to arm inspectors with improved IT skills

By on
IGIS to arm inspectors with improved IT skills

Rather than relying on intelligence agencies under review to supply tech assistance.

The Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security (IGIS) is hoping to soon have its own IT expertise to interrogate systems run by Australia’s intelligence agencies, instead of relying on the agencies under review to assist.

Inspector-General Christopher Jessup told a senate estimates hearing on Friday that the IGIS - which, over the years, has investigated intelligence agencies’ use of CovidSafe data as well as the impact of using legacy systems - had faced questions in recent years on “the extent of our inbuilt technological expertise.”

This technological expertise relates to IGIS inspectors’ ability to understand and interrogate IT systems used by the intelligence agencies they were reviewing.

“Like just about every area of public and private activity, life is becoming much more technological, and intelligence work and intelligence oversight is no exception,” Jessup said.

“In an ideal world, we would have our inspectors fully capable of interrogating the technological operations of all the agencies and understanding it. 

“But especially when the agencies themselves are really working at the very high end of technology, and they themselves have an insatiable appetite for people with these kinds of skills, that is an area in which we still, I would say, have some ground to make up.”

Jessup said that IGIS relied on technology expertise from the intelligence agencies themselves to aid it to fufill its oversight role.

“There’s a merging of our understanding of what’s done in these agencies at the technological level with the cooperation we get from the agencies themselves,” he said.

“As a general rule, the feedback that I get from our inspection teams is that 98 percent of the time they have no difficulty in interrogating the details of agency operations with such a level of understanding of the technological aspect of it as they are able to gather from the assistance they get from the agencies themselves.

“That may sound a little bit the reverse of the way it should be, but the agencies are very keen to make sure that nothing that would be of interest to our inspectors is withheld.”

Jessup indicated that action is afoot that could help IGIS build or otherwise improve independent access to the required technology skills.

“There are irons in that particular fire,” he said.

“I don’t want to say more about that on the open record than to use that metaphor, and we would hope that when we meet again [with senators], I will have some better news for you on that score.”

The IGIS also said in its most recent annual report that it was also finding it challenging to recruit and retain “subject matter experts” in its corporate ICT operation, which is separate from ICT skills in the oversight space.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
igisintelligencesecuritytraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
2022 State of Email Security Report
2022 State of Email Security Report
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition

Events

Most Read Articles

Colliers reshuffles national IT structure

Colliers reshuffles national IT structure
ANZ's tech chief Gerard Florian to take on expanded role

ANZ's tech chief Gerard Florian to take on expanded role
CBA, Griffith Uni partner for new academy

CBA, Griffith Uni partner for new academy
TAFEs across Australia handed a $50m 'technology fund'

TAFEs across Australia handed a $50m 'technology fund'

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?