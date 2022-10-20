IBM expects to exceed annual revenue target

Cloud momentum cushions impact of strong US dollar.

IBM beat quarterly earnings estimates and said it expects to exceed full-year revenue growth targets as robust demand for the company's digital services helps cushion the blow from a strong dollar.

The IT software and services provider has been focusing on the so-called "hybrid cloud" after spinning off its legacy IT-managed infrastructure business, and posted double-digit growth across all its segments and geographies on a constant-currency basis in the third quarter.

The company's stock is proving to be a good place to hide in the current market turmoil, mainly due to IBM's revenue diversification, Haris Anwar, senior analyst at Investing.com, said.

IBM, whose cloud revenue rose 11 percent to US$5.2 billion (A$8.3 billion) in the quarter, now expects the company's annual sales to increase more than its previous estimate of mid-single-digit growth at constant currency.

Enterprise spending is robust in the Americas, but IBM is seeing some softness in key areas such as new bookings and backlog churn in Western Europe due to the macroeconomic environment there, finance chief James Kavanaugh told Reuters.

This year's more than 17 percent surge in the dollar has also eaten into IBM's earnings, mirroring a trend seen at peers such as Microsoft and Salesforce that also have large international operations.

IBM, which gets more than half its revenue from outside the United States, increased its full-year estimate for foreign exchange impact to 7 percent from 6 percent.

The company booked a forex hit of US$1.1 billion in the third quarter.

Revenue came in at US$14.12 billion, compared with US$13.51 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

