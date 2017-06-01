IBM and Cisco to collaborate on infosec

Technology giants IBM and Cisco have established a cyber security partnership that will see the two companies share intelligence and integrate their respective protective solutions.

As part of the collaboration, IBM's X-Force and Cisco's Talos security researchers will work together to produce real-time threat intelligence and co-ordinate responses to major cyber incidents.

CIsco's security offerings will be integrated with IBM's Cognitive Security Operations Platform, and IBM's Resilient Incident Response Platform (RIRP) wiill be integrated with Cisco's Threat Grid intelligence service.

Two new applications will be built by Cisco for IBM's QRadar security analytics platform to enhance understanding and responses to threats. These will be available for organisations on the IBM Security App Exchange store.

IBM's global Managed Security Services (MSS) team will put together an offering for enterprise hybrid cloud customers as well as new services together with Cisco.