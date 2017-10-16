Hyatt hotels hacked again, credit card data taken

By on
Hyatt hotels hacked again, credit card data taken

Hotels in 13 countries hit.

Global hoteliers Hyatt are warning guests of a systems breach that has resulted in credit card information being stolen from several locations around the world.

In a notice posted on its corporate website, Hyatt said the breaches took place in mid-March and early July this year.

"Based on our investigation, we understand that such unauthorised access to card data was caused by an insertion of malicious software code from a third party onto certain hotel IT systems," Chuck Floyd, Hyatt's global president of operations said.

Hyatt said its "enhanced cybersecurity measures and additional layers of defence" helped identify the breach.

Hotels in Guam, Puerto Rico and Hawaii, United States were hit, along with properties in South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, China, India, Colombia and Brazil.

All in all, 41 Hyatt hotels worldwide were affected by the data breach. Most, 18, were in China.

Hyatt revealed last year that 250 hotels, including several of its Australian properties, had had their payments systems infected by malware in 2015, with credit card details stolen.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
fraud hyatt security

Most Read Articles

Hacked Aussie Defence firm lost fighter jet, bomb, ship plans

Hacked Aussie Defence firm lost fighter jet, bomb, ship plans
Small rural telcos surge as NBN misses mark

Small rural telcos surge as NBN misses mark
Accenture exposed by misconfigured AWS storage

Accenture exposed by misconfigured AWS storage
NBN Co to start charging for 'no fault found' callouts

NBN Co to start charging for 'no fault found' callouts
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats

Events

Most popular tech stories

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?