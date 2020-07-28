Hunter Water loses IT chief

By on
A Hunter Water maintenance vehicle.

Chief information and technology officer exits.

Hunter Water’s chief information and technology officer of almost five years Richard Harris has left the NSW state-owned utility that services the lower Hunter region in NSW.

Harris said in a LinkedIn post that he “felt privileged” to have been part of Hunter Water, which provides drinking water, wastewater, and recycled water services to around 600,000 people.

He spent just under six years in total at Hunter Water, including almost five years as its chief information and technology officer, with the remainder as its group manager of ICT.

“During that time we achieved a lot and drove significant change in the IT function,” Harris wrote.

“I am proud that we became more service-focused, innovative, and implemented new technologies. 

“We embraced change and commenced the journey to becoming a digital utility.”

Harris thanked Hunter Water’s IT team “for their support, perseverance and commitment to the direction we took.” 

“I also thank the Board and my Executive colleagues and wish them well in the future,” he wrote.

“I will miss the people in the team and across the business that made my time at Hunter Water enjoyable and professionally satisfying.”

Harris said he would take a short break before pursuing “new challenges”.

“I am looking for opportunities where I can contribute to an organisation's transformation and growth with a specific focus on new leadership roles,” he wrote.

A Hunter Water spokesperson has been contacted for comment on the utility’s interim IT leadership.

Hunter Water's operations cover Cessnock, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Dungog and small parts of Singleton.

Tags:
cio cto hunter water industrialit training & development utility

