Hume City Council searches for its first ever CIO

Adopts a more digitally-focused outlook.

Hume City Council is searching for its first ever chief information officer to create and direct its digital strategy and transformation agenda.

The inner-city Melbourne council services nearly 249,000 residents, with expected population growth to reach 372,600 by 2041.

The council expects the new CIO to create and deliver on strategic priorities, including the implementation of the its digital strategy and transformation agenda.

Prior to the creation of a CIO position, the Council had a manager of IT overseeing its technology direction.

Hume City Council CEO Sheena Frost told iTnews the council “recognises that technology is a key enabler to our future success”.

“We are proud to continue to grow and invest in this space,” Frost said.

“The newly-established role of chief information officer reinforces our strong commitment to and focus on digital transformation and will be responsible for leading the implementation of a seamless and improved digital experience for our community and staff."

Frost said the new CIO will “lead the information and technology team, provide support and strategic advice, and ensure effective operation of Council’s technology and telecommunications systems.”

The new CIO will report to the director of corporate services, Daryl Whitfort.

