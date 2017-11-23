HP patches remote exploit bug in enterprise printers

HP has issued firmware updates for a vulnerability in several of its business and enterprise printers that could be abused to run arbitrary code remotely.

The issue was first discovered by NTT Security as part of security analysis of HP's MFP-586 and the M553 printers.

The firm found HP did not sufficiently validate parts of dynamic link libraries, which the researchers exploited to create malware that could be remotely installed on the printers.

HP LaserJet Enterprise, PageWide Enterprise, LaserJet Managed and OfficeJet Enterprise printers are all affected by the security issue.

NTT Security reported the remote code execution vulnerability to HP in August this year.

The company this week issued updated firmware that fixes the flaw. It rated the vulnerability as high.

iTnews has contacted HP for comment on why the patches took three months to develop and release.