Heritage Bank and People's Choice Credit Union choose new CIO for new bank

By on
Heritage Bank and People's Choice Credit Union choose new CIO for new bank
Andy Weir

Takes remit from March 2023.

A new bank formed by the merger of Heritage Bank and People’s Choice Credit Union will have Andy Weir as its chief information officer.

Weir is currently CIO of People's Choice Credit Union, a role he has held for the past six months. He will move to lead technology for both entities in March 2023.

The two organisations are merging to create “a new national mutual that acts as a counterbalance to the big national banks” and become the “eighth largest Australian domestic bank” according to Heritage Bank CEO Peter Lock.

It’s expected the merged organisation will continue to operate the People’s Choice and Heritage brands for a period, before moving to a single new brand in 2024.

People’s Choice chief executive Steve Laidlaw said Weir “established himself as an exceptional leader and a strong advocate for our values as a member-owned organisation.”

"Throughout an extensive recruitment process he stood out as the ideal person to guide us through our next, critical phase – bringing together our two IT systems and teams,” Laidlaw said.

Weir added he was “thrilled” to step into to role "at such an exciting time”.

“The merger with Heritage will create a significant new major national financial services organisation, providing a genuine alternative to the major banks,” Weir said.

“Technology will be key to the successful delivery of our new organisation’s strategy, as we seek to create leading digital experiences for our members.

“While there’s a significant amount of work to do to bring our technology together, we’re not simply going to merge existing systems, we’ll also create new and improved technology platforms for the benefit of our members.

“It’s a fantastic challenge,” Weir said.

At this stage, it is unclear what will become of current Heritage Bank CIO Wayne Marchant’s position, which he has held for roughly six years.

“The organisational structure below the executive level is currently being developed, but has not yet been finalised, so we are unable to comment on further appointments at this stage,” a Heritage spokesperson told iTnews. 

Both entities already share some common core system choices and technology underpinnings.

Lock said the merge “will be a great IT marriage that will significantly save money for the organisation and its members."

He added an “IT bridge” will be implemented between the two organisations' systems so members can continue to bank seamlessly. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital transformationfinancefinanceitheritage bankpeoples choice credit unionstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Using Cloud-Based, AI-Driven Management to Improve Network Operations
Using Cloud-Based, AI-Driven Management to Improve Network Operations
The Business Value of AIOps-Driven Network Management
The Business Value of AIOps-Driven Network Management
The AI-Driven Campus: Using artificial intelligence for the campus networks of the next decade
The AI-Driven Campus: Using artificial intelligence for the campus networks of the next decade
Bringing AI To Enterprise Networking: The Journey to better experiences with AIOps
Bringing AI To Enterprise Networking: The Journey to better experiences with AIOps
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac ends Tyro buyout talks

Westpac ends Tyro buyout talks
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank revives Yammer with branch project

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank revives Yammer with branch project
Gov targets digital wallets in wide-ranging payments reform

Gov targets digital wallets in wide-ranging payments reform
Bank Australia progresses 2025 transformation program

Bank Australia progresses 2025 transformation program

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?