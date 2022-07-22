Healthscope appoints interim CISO to permanent role

Healthscope has appointed its deputy and interim CISO Varun Acharya to the permanent CISO position vacated by Mitra Minai back in May.

Acharya stepped into the acting CISO role at the private hospital operation and healthcare provider soon after Minai left to join KPMG.

He revealed on LinkedIn that he has now been appointed as Healthscope's permanrnt CISO “after nearly three months serving as the deputy and interim CISO”.

Acharya was the company's head of cyber security for threat intelligence and security operations for just over a year prior to taking on the new role.

A Healthscope spokesperson told iTnews it is now recruiting to fill Acharya’s previous role.

“We are now recruiting for the role of head of cyber security - threat intelligence and security operations," the spokesperson said.

“The role will oversee Healthscope’s day to day security operations, including monitoring system behaviours, threat reviews and response and delivery of updated security services."

Prior to Healthscope, Acharya worked at the likes of Orica and NAB in multiple senior security roles.